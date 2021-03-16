Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhi's Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are wanted in several murder cases, they said.

In Bawana, the accused duo along with their associates abducted the civil defence volunteer posted with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office in outer Delhi's Alipur while he was on his way back home on the intervening night of March 6 and 7, and killed him on suspicion of being of an informer of a rival gang, a police official said.

The accused had fired over 25 bullets, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said to track the movements of the accused, a team of counter intelligence unit was deployed in five states and technical surveillance was also mounted.

''On Monday, when the team got a tip off that Priyavrat and his associate Rohit were staying in a hotel in the Park Street area of Jaipur, a team was sent there and after a brief interrogation, both of them were arrested and brought to Delhi,'' he said.

According to the police, Priyavart is the right hand man of wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi.

Priyavart, who is allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest.

Two firearms were recovered at their instance from a hideout in Chhawla, the police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining gang members.

