Left Menu

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:54 IST
Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhi's Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.

Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are wanted in several murder cases, they said.

In Bawana, the accused duo along with their associates abducted the civil defence volunteer posted with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate office in outer Delhi's Alipur while he was on his way back home on the intervening night of March 6 and 7, and killed him on suspicion of being of an informer of a rival gang, a police official said.

The accused had fired over 25 bullets, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said to track the movements of the accused, a team of counter intelligence unit was deployed in five states and technical surveillance was also mounted.

''On Monday, when the team got a tip off that Priyavrat and his associate Rohit were staying in a hotel in the Park Street area of Jaipur, a team was sent there and after a brief interrogation, both of them were arrested and brought to Delhi,'' he said.

According to the police, Priyavart is the right hand man of wanted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi.

Priyavart, who is allegedly involved in 15 criminal cases, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest.

Two firearms were recovered at their instance from a hideout in Chhawla, the police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining gang members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021