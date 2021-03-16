'Police committed to maintaining peace at Bhainsa; to take stern measures as per law'

The situation at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana, where communal violence occurred recently, is peaceful and 26 cases have been registered as part of ongoing investigation, police said on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight accused, including four children in conflict with law, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, a police release said.

Apart from the accused who have been arrested, the involvement of 70 other accused has been established and efforts were on to apprehend them.

It said 12 people, including policemen, were injured in the communal violence but the situation was quickly brought under control by the police.

Tracing the incidents of violence on March 7, it said the trouble began following a clash between youths belonging to two different communities.

Stone pelting, incidents of burning of some vehicles, houses and shops took place.

All offenders involved would be brought to book and the police department is committed to maintaining peace at Bhainsa, it said, adding that any kind of mischief by any section of people would not be tolerated.PTI SJR BN BN

