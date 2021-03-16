SCOREBOARD 2

England Jason Roy c Rohit b Chahal 9 Jos Buttler not out 83 Dawid Malan st Pant b Washington 18 Jonny Bairstow not out 40 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-2) 8 Total (For 2 wkts, 18.2 Overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 1-23, 2-81 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-0, Shardul Thakur 3.2-0-36-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-22-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-26-1.

