SCOREBOARD 2

SCOREBOARD 2PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:55 IST
England Jason Roy c Rohit b Chahal 9 Jos Buttler not out 83 Dawid Malan st Pant b Washington 18 Jonny Bairstow not out 40 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-2) 8 Total (For 2 wkts, 18.2 Overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 1-23, 2-81 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-27-0, Shardul Thakur 3.2-0-36-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-41-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-22-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-26-1.
