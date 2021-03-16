Many units not following 85 pc local hiring rule: Guj minister

Some large corporates and PSUs having their units in Gujarat were not giving 85 per cent jobs to locals as per rules in place since 1995, state Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor told the Assembly on Tuesday.

In 1995, a government resolution (GR) had ordered entrepreneurs to hire 85 per cent of the workforce from Gujarat, he said while responding to a set of queries during Question Hour.

However, it has been noticed that companies like Maruti Suzuki and public sector undertakings like ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation and Airports Authority of India have not maintained the 85 per cent recruitment ratio for locals, he informed the House.

Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh sought to know the reasons why Central government entities were not following the 85 per cent hiring norm of the state, and Thakor replied that it was because their recruitments were done centrally and also due to regular transfers and promotions of the staff deployed in Gujarat.

Thakor also added non-availability of eligible candidates at local level for the managerial or supervisory level jobs for this situation.

In a specific question related to a complaint received against Maruti Suzuki, having its car manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad district, Thakor said his department had reminded the company to follow the local hiring rule at regular intervals by writing letters, and meetings were also arranged.

In case of PSUs, Thakor said department officials send letters to these entities and arrange meetings to understand the problems they are facing in following the 85 per cent hiring norm.

