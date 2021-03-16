Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads plan

Zarif slams UK 'hypocrisy' over nuclear warheads planReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:13 IST
Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday derided British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a plan to increase his country's nuclear warhead stockpile while expressing concern over Tehran's alleged attempt to seek atomic weapons.
"In utter hypocrisy, @BorisJohnson is 'concerned about Iran developing a viable nuclear weapon'. On the very same day he announces his country will increase its stockpile of nukes," Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.
"Unlike the UK ..., Iran believes nukes and all WMDs (weapons of mass destruction) are barbaric & must be eradicated," Zarif said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter cracks down on COVID vaccine misinformation
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant
Tunisia detects first cases of British coronavirus variant