Left Menu

Corporatisation of OFB will improve its products' quality and expand its market: Parl committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:17 IST
Corporatisation of OFB will improve its products' quality and expand its market: Parl committee

The corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) will improve the quality of its products and expand its market, said parliamentary standing committee on defence in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the central government had announced on May 16 last year that it would improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of the OFB.

The OFB is a defence ministry entity and supplies critical arms and ammunition to the three armed forces and the paramilitary.

The parliamentary committee said in its report that it concurred with the view of the defence ministry on the issue of OFB's corporatisation and ''believe that with necessitated structural improvements, OFB will be able to further improve quality of products and expand their market''. The ministry informed the committee that it has appointed a consultant to suggest ''organisational structural changes and business continuity plan'' for the new entity or entities to continue on a sustainable basis. ''The study by the consultant is presently under progress. The committee recommend that the details be shared with them and at the same time would like to say that the ministry should weigh all the pros and cons in favour of the OFB before arriving at any finality on the findings of the consultants,'' the committee stated.

The ministry last year held multiple meetings with various employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation. In May 2019, the Indian Army had sought immediate intervention of the defence ministry to check rising cases of accidents involving battle tanks, artillery and air defence guns due to ''poor quality'' of ammunition being supplied to it by the OFB.

The Army had then presented a report to the ministry listing incidents of accidents involving main guns of T-72 and T-90 and the Arjun main battle tanks, besides 105 mm field guns, 130 mm MA1 medium guns and 40 mm L-70 air defence guns, primarily due to faulty ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021