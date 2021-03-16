Left Menu

Agra: Three minor brothers, two others drown in septic tank

PTI | Agra | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:39 IST
Agra: Three minor brothers, two others drown in septic tank

Three minor brothers and two others drowned in a septic tank in Agra’s Fatehabad area on Tuesday, according to police.

According to SSP Bablu Kumar, the incident took place at Pratappura village in the Fatehabad police station area when 10-year-old Anurag fell into the septic tank while playing.

The others, identified as Sonu (25), Ram Khiladi, Harimohan (16) and Avinash (12), drowned while trying to save him.

Harimohan, Avinash and Anurag were brothers.

They were brought out from the tank by villagers who took them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, according to a release.

The chief minister also prayed for peace to the departed souls, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021