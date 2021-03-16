Left Menu

Assam polls: Various items worth over Rs 64cr seized

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST
Assam polls: Various items worth over Rs 64cr seized

Various items, including liquor, drug and unaccounted cash, worth Rs 64.84 crore have been seized in the run-up to the assembly polls in Assam, according to a statement issued by the CEO's office on Tuesday.

Unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 12.17 crore and liquor worth Rs 17.82 crore have been recovered from different parts of the northeastern state, it said.

Gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 2.82 crore and narcotics worth Rs 27.13 crore have also been seized, the release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Since the model code of conduct came into force, various agencies including the Assam Police, excise and income departments, revenue intelligence directorate, flying squads have been working round the clock and conducting search operations in all the districts of the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021