Moscow meeting on Afghan peace not replacement for Doha talks -State Department

Moscow meeting on Afghan peace not replacement for Doha talks -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:48 IST
A conference in Moscow this week on advancing the Afghanistan peace process does not replace the negotiations in Doha between the Taliban and a delegation that includes Afghan government officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.
The Moscow meeting on Thursday "does not replace other ongoing talks in Doha," deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
