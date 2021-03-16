Left Menu

Tamil Nadu logs 867 fresh COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, 561 discharges, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:51 IST
Tamil Nadu logs 867 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported 867 fresh COVID-19 cases, 561 discharges, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday. With this, the total cases in the state have escalated to 8,61,429 including 5,450 active cases and 8,43,423 total discharges.

However, the death toll mounted to 12,556 including new deaths. "Five states i.e Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.73 per cent of the new cases are reported from these states in the past 24 hours. 24,492 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," informed the Union Health Ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.According to an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday. "These include 75,01,590 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 75,91,670 front line workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 19,11,913 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 60th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021