Narcotic substance worth Rs 6.25 crore seized in Bihar, one held

Narcotic substance worth Rs 6.25 crore seized in Bihar, one heldPTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:25 IST
A drug smuggler was arrested in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after 25 kg of charas, a narcotic substance, worth over Rs 6 crore was seized from his possession, an official said on Tuesday.
The contraband was recovered by a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans during patrolling at the Sonbarsha area near the India-Nepal border, SSB Inspector GD Avinash Jakhar said.
The drug smuggler was arrested by the SSB team when he crossed over to Indian territory from the neighbouring country, he added.
