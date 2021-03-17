Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police station limits, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. “The owner of the house had sent a worker of his to check the house and the property which is located in a slightly isolated area. During the process, a skeleton was found inside the house after which the police were alerted about the finding,” Singh said. A police team rushed to the spot and evidence was collected after which the skeleton was sent for forensic test, the officer said. An investigation has been launched into the matter and locals are being questioned, he said, adding that further proceedings are underway.

