Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder after police said they shot and killed someone during a sidewalk robbery near the Boise State University campus late Monday night. In a statement released late Tuesday morning, Boise police said evidence suggests the men met the victim near the Boise State University campus with the intention of robbing him.

PTI | Boise | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:54 IST
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder after police said they shot and killed someone during a sidewalk robbery near the Boise State University campus late Monday night. The Boise Police Department said 23-year-old Devoune Mosley of Eagle and 22-year-old Matthew Crawford of Boise were being held without bail in the Ada County Jail on felony murder charges. Mosley is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Neither man has had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records don't show if they have obtained defense attorneys. In a statement released late Tuesday morning, Boise police said evidence suggests the men met the victim near the Boise State University campus with the intention of robbing him. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Neither the victim nor the suspects are current Boise State University students or employees, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 11:30 Monday night, Boise police tweeted.

They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, a police statement said.

A white passenger vehicle was seen fleeing the area after the shooting, and a short time later officers tried to pull over a similar car about two miles (3.2 kilometers) away from the shooting scene, the statement said.

One man ran from the car, but he was taken into custody a few blocks away, the statement said. Police said another suspect in the area was also taken into custody after officers chased him on foot. News outlets reported that the university's BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which has student housing. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday, less than an hour later. The university said that the shooting did not happen on campus property. Boise State University is one of Idaho's three public universities, with nearly 20,000 full- and part-time students. It's campus is in downtown Boise, surrounded by neighbourhoods and local businesses, and it's known to sports fans for its blue football turf. The university said in a statement that counselling services are available for students and staffers affected by the shooting.

“The university community is saddened by this loss of life and extends heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and loved ones,” the statement said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

