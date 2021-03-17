Left Menu

U.S. report says Russia, with Putin's knowledge, meddled in 2020 election

The report also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump's allies that China was interfering on Biden's behalf, concluding that Beijing "did not deploy interference efforts." "China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught," the report said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:07 IST
U.S. report says Russia, with Putin's knowledge, meddled in 2020 election
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with "misleading or unsubstantiated allegations" against challenger Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump's allies played into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, and became president on Jan. 20.

U.S. intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a "multi-pronged covert influence campaign" by Iran intended to undercut Trump's support. Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed fresh sanctions. The report also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump's allies that China was interfering on Biden's behalf, concluding that Beijing "did not deploy interference efforts."

"China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught," the report said. U.S. officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although "in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran."

U.S. intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The Russian, Chinese and Cuban Embassies in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the Venezuelan Ministry of Information also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moscow, Beijing and Tehran routinely deny allegations of cyberespionage and subterfuge.

The new report said Putin knew of and "probably directed" the election interference efforts. As an example, Putin "had purview over the activities of Andriy Derkach," a Ukrainian lawmaker who played a prominent role in the effort and has ties to Russian intelligence, the report said. "We assess Russian leaders preferred that former President Trump win re-election despite perceiving some of his administration's policies as anti-Russia. We have high confidence in this assessment," the report stated.

A key role was also played by a second man with Russian intelligence ties, Konstantin Kilimnik, according to the report. Kilimnik and Derkach met with and gave materials to Trump-linked people to push for formal investigations, and Derkach released four audio recordings to try to implicated Biden in corruption, it said. That refers to conversations that right-wing figures in the United States cited as evidence that Biden tried to protect his son Hunter from a probe in Ukraine.

Kilimnik was an associate of Paul Manafort, who served as Trump's 2016 campaign chairman. Trump last year pardoned Manafort for a criminal conviction that stemmed from Mueller's investigation. Russian agents also tried to "phish" employees of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, "likely in an attempt to gather information related to President Biden's family," it said. Hunter Biden had served on Burisma's board.

As in the 2016 election, the Russian so-called troll factory formerly known as the Internet Research Agency pushed disparaging stories on social media about Biden and Democrats and complained about censorship by the tech companies, the report said. It also sought to exacerbate U.S. divisions on racial justice issues, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexicos request to share doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neigh...

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...

UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the countrys health service. We know that the OxfordAstraZeneca v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021