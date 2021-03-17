U.S. Senate unanimously approves USTR nominee Tai in procedural vote

The U.S. Senate advanced President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, a step closer to confirmation on Tuesday, voting unanimously in favor of her in a procedural vote.

The rare bipartisan 98-0 vote was on a motion to end debate on Tai's nomination, setting up a final Senate confirmation vote.

