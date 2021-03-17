Left Menu

Plea against 'attempt' to remove temple signs from Mathura mosque

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:23 IST
Plea against 'attempt' to remove temple signs from Mathura mosque

A court here on Tuesday admitted a plea alleging an attempt to remove signs of a temple from a mosque claimed to have been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna within the premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple here.

The plea was filed by a temple priest, apprehending removal of signs of the temple by office-bearers of the Shahi Idgah mosque, District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said. The court has entertained the application as part of a suit, demanding the annulment of a 1967 court ruling ratifying a land deal between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, allowing the existence of the mosque near the temple.

The suit was filed by Pawan Kumar Shastri, the priest of the Keshav Dev temple on February 2. The next hearing in the case is on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-backed COVAX donates first AstraZeneca vaccines to Nicaragua

Nicaragua received a first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Tuesday, touting the inoculations donated through the World Health Organizations global vaccine-sharing COVAX program. Murillo sa...

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexicos request to share doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neigh...

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021