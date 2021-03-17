Left Menu

Armed men kill at least 58 in southwestern Niger, government says

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:32 IST
Armed men kill at least 58 in southwestern Niger, government says

Unidentified armed men killed at least 58 people on Monday in a part of southwestern Niger where Islamist militants have repeatedly attacked civilians and the military, the government said.

The attacks occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso, the goverment said in a statement on Tuesday. Suspected militants killed at least 100 civilians on Jan. 2 in raids on two villages in Tillabery, one of the deadliest episodes in the country’s recent history.

Most of the militants operating in the area are linked to al Qaeda or Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-backed COVAX donates first AstraZeneca vaccines to Nicaragua

Nicaragua received a first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Tuesday, touting the inoculations donated through the World Health Organizations global vaccine-sharing COVAX program. Murillo sa...

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexicos request to share doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neigh...

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021