J-K Police most efficient and trained police force in country: Lt governor

In sports, participation is important, winning or losing does not matter, he said.Such events provide a solid platform to channelise the energy of youth towards productive and constructive activities, besides recognising their talents, Sinha maintained.I believe that the J-K Police will perform exceptionally well in the upcoming All India Police Games, said the Lt governor.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:45 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the most efficient and trained police force in the country and it has always remained at the forefront of maintaining law and order. He said that the courage of the police personnel is an inspiration for all.

Sinha made these remarks during the closing ceremony of the inter-zone sports meet-2021 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police held here at Gulshan ground.

''We are proud of our police personnel who are doing commendable job in ensuring safe and secure environment for the people of J-K,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha observed that the professionalism and commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel stands out when it comes to law enforcement and anti-terror operations.

''We are proud of our police personnel who are doing a commendable job in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J-K, besides discharging their duties with determination and commitment during COVID-19,'' the Lt governor said.

He appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for promoting sports and cultural activities like organising pedal for peace, cycling race, Jashn-e-Dal, cricket tournaments.

Sinha congratulated all 983 police personnel from all the zones who participated in 23 disciplines during the four-day-long sports meet.

Encouraging the youth to take up sports, he observed that sports is a metaphor of life. In sports, participation is important, winning or losing does not matter, he said.

Such events provide a solid platform to channelise the energy of youth towards productive and constructive activities, besides recognising their talents, Sinha maintained.

''I believe that the J-K Police will perform exceptionally well in the upcoming All India Police Games,'' said the Lt governor. He also made a special mention of Jammu and Kashmir Police's Dronacharya Awardee, Kuldeep Handoo.

Speaking on future challenges, he advised the police personnel to be future-ready. ''Police is always there to serve people while facing traditional as well as modern challenges. Technology is changing rapidly. Adapt yourself with the changing times as new generation warfare needs an action oriented approach for its effective monitoring and quick response,'' the Lt governor said. Speaking on the ongoing ''Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'', he urged the police personnel to play an important part in the celebrations. In his welcome address, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh gave a detailed briefing of the sports event and informed that six zones of the J-K Police participated in the sports meet. Singh also informed that soon a film on the Jammu and Kashmir Police would be made for documenting their work.

