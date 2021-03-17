Moment has come for new COVID measures in Paris region -PM

Moment has come for new COVID measures in Paris region -PMReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:46 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that the moment had come to think about measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the greater Paris region, with a weekend lockdown being the most likely outcome, as is already the case in other areas.
