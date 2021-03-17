Left Menu

Seat reservation process in UP panchayat polls to be decided afresh: Official

The decision was taken for making arrangements for land for the future expansion of the airport.Land measuring 1,365 hectares is wanted for the expansion of the project.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:50 IST
Seat reservation process in UP panchayat polls to be decided afresh: Official

The process of reservation of seats will be decided afresh in the three-tier panchayat polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

The state cabinet, at a meeting, gave its nod to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Places and Posts) (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2021, clearing the way for deciding the procedure of reservation of seats in line with a high court decision, a government spokesperson said.

At a virtual meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided that the necessary steps for finalising the seat reservation process in the coming three-tier panchayat elections, keeping 2015 as the base year, will be taken.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government on Monday to finalise the process of reservation of seats in the panchayat polls, keeping 2015 as the base year.

The court also extended the panchayat elections till May 25. Earlier, it had set May 15 as the deadline for completing the election process. In another important decision, the cabinet approved extending the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to the poor among the Tharus, Sahariyas and Kols, giving its nod to the revised proposal of the scheme.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister for introducing necessary amendments in the guidelines of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme-Rural from time to time.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved a proposal to purchase private land for the Noida International Airport Jewar. The decision was taken for making arrangements for land for the future expansion of the airport.

Land measuring 1,365 hectares is wanted for the expansion of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO-backed COVAX donates first AstraZeneca vaccines to Nicaragua

Nicaragua received a first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Tuesday, touting the inoculations donated through the World Health Organizations global vaccine-sharing COVAX program. Murillo sa...

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca vaccine request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexicos request to share doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said on Tuesday, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neigh...

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021