S&P affirms U.S. ratings at 'AA+/A-1+' with stable outlook

Rating agency S&P on Tuesday affirmed the United States' 'AA+/A-1+' sovereign rating, citing the country's resilient economy and extensive monetary policy flexibility.

The global rating agency said its outlook for U.S. remains stable, reflecting expectation of rapid economic growth this year and next as the pandemic recedes.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)