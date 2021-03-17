Syrian air defenses down missiles in the skies of Damascus -SANA, state TV

Syrian air defenses down missiles in the skies of Damascus -SANA, state TVReuters | Damascus | Updated: 17-03-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 02:59 IST
Syrian air defenses confronted on Tuesday night an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus' countryside, and downed a number of missiles in the skies of Damascus, Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency (SANA) said.
"Syrian air defenses are responding to an Israeli aggression in the southern region", SANA said. The explosions heard in the vicinity of Damascus were the sounds of air defenses responding in the southern region, state TV said.
An Israeli military spokeswoman said on Tuesday "we don't comment on foreign reports."
