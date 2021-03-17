Left Menu

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles. "At exactly 22:35 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan against some targets in the vicinity of Damascus.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 03:35 IST
Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.

"At exactly 22:35 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan against some targets in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defenses intercepted the aggression's missiles and downed most of them. Losses were limited to materials," the Syrian defense ministry said on Twitter. "Syrian air defenses are responding to an Israeli aggression in the southern region", state news agency SANA said.

The explosions heard in the vicinity of Damascus were the sounds of air defenses responding in the southern region, Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said on Tuesday "we don't comment on foreign reports."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford stay on course for promotion as Swansea lose

Watford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win at struggling Rotherham United in the English Championship second-tier on Tuesday while Swansea City suffered a setback in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth. ...

Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday. Of the 1,030 injured...

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack around Damascus - statement

A Syrian military statement said that Israel launched an attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus on Tuesday but air defenses managed to shoot down a number of missiles.At exactly 2235 pm today, the Israeli enemy carried out an aggress...

Japan Inc to offer lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are set to offer the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021