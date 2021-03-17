GOLF-Tiger Woods says he is back home and recovering

GOLF-Tiger Woods says he is back home and recoveringReuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 05:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 05:40 IST
Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery following his accident last month, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account.
"Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery ... I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day," he said in a Twitter statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
