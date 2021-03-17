Left Menu

7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlours

PTI | Woodstock | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:12 IST
7 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area massage parlours

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said on Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlour in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlours that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-coloured SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. intelligence finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanct...

FOREX-Major currencies on hold as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

Major currencies held tight ranges on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting for any indications it could start rate hikes earlier or let bond yields rise further.The dollar index stood at 91.866, having r...

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

The Philippines coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign ci...

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson Johnsons shot, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlescatalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021