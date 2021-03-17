Left Menu

Indian-American businesswoman attends round table with VP Harris

An Indian-American businesswoman, who imports goods and supports widowed women in India, has participated in a round table with Kamala Harris and asked the US Vice President to back a global plastic policy.Lalitha Chittoor, the owner of Eco All Trading LLC, a small micro business involved in wholesale trading of sustainable products such as stainless steel, bamboo, birch wood attended the round table with Harris in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday along with her daughter.Harris brought up the administrations climate change efforts and said a policy staffer would follow up with her.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:48 IST
Indian-American businesswoman attends round table with VP Harris

An Indian-American businesswoman, who imports goods and supports widowed women in India, has participated in a round table with Kamala Harris and asked the US Vice President to back a global plastic policy.

Lalitha Chittoor, the owner of Eco All Trading LLC, a small micro business involved in wholesale trading of sustainable products such as stainless steel, bamboo, birch wood attended the round table with Harris in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday along with her daughter.

Harris brought up the administration’s climate change efforts and said a policy staffer would follow up with her. Chittoor’s business founded in 2019, is women-owned and imports goods from India and supports widowed women in India.

She told the round table that the small businesses were really part of the heartbeat of every community.

''Our small business leaders are not only business leaders, you are civic leaders, community leaders, role models,” she said.

''It is our small businesses that hire from the community, that uplift the community, that have regular customers who come in and you can recognize if they're having a bad day and you already know what they want to they don't even have to put in an order,” she said.

Harris said those in need of assistance have been opening up their car trunks to pick up food boxes, but leave handwritten notes and sometimes a tip thanking the volunteers.

''These families who have nothing because they've lost so much, tipping the volunteers for their generosity and recognizing the dignity of their work,” she said.

Born in Chennai and a naturalised citizen of the US, Chittoor started her business at the behest of her daughter. Her primary customers are restaurants, federal government, state government, school cafeterias, prison cafeterias, hospital cafeterias.

During the round table, Chittoor asked Harris to back a global plastic policy.

Joining Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for this listening session were Lorena Cantarovici, CEO and Founder of Maria Empanada; Jack Briggs, President & CEO of Springs Rescue Mission; Gabriela Salizar, Owner of Colorado Artisan; along with Chittoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young adults shed light on what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry JAACAP, reports on the young adult assessment of the now 20-year longitudinal Boricua Youth Study BYS, a large cohort that brings much-needed insight about de...

Blinken says report shows China undermined Hong Kong's electoral system

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the release of the latest update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act report showed that Chinas National Peoples Congress had unilaterally undermined Hong Kongs electoral system in its March 11 decision...

Japanese court rules same-sex couples not being able to marry is 'unconstitutional' - Kyodo

A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that same-sex couples not being able to marry is unconstitutional, Kyodo news agency reported, though it threw out the plaintiffs demands for damages from the Japanese government.The ruling, the ...

Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of 'flawed democracy': Harris

The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, whose exclusion from decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, Kamala Harris has said in her first address to the United Nations as the Vice President of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021