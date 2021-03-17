Left Menu

Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea -Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 07:10 IST
Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea -Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told her South Korean counterpart Namki Hong she was ready to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the longtime allies, the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen also conveyed her intention to work with South Korea, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on regional and global challenges including the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Treasury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young adults shed light on what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry JAACAP, reports on the young adult assessment of the now 20-year longitudinal Boricua Youth Study BYS, a large cohort that brings much-needed insight about de...

Blinken says report shows China undermined Hong Kong's electoral system

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the release of the latest update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act report showed that Chinas National Peoples Congress had unilaterally undermined Hong Kongs electoral system in its March 11 decision...

Japanese court rules same-sex couples not being able to marry is 'unconstitutional' - Kyodo

A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that same-sex couples not being able to marry is unconstitutional, Kyodo news agency reported, though it threw out the plaintiffs demands for damages from the Japanese government.The ruling, the ...

Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of 'flawed democracy': Harris

The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, whose exclusion from decision-making is a marker of a flawed democracy, Kamala Harris has said in her first address to the United Nations as the Vice President of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021