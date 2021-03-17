Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea -Treasury

Yellen eyes deeper economic cooperation with South Korea -TreasuryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 07:10 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told her South Korean counterpart Namki Hong she was ready to deepen economic and financial cooperation between the longtime allies, the Treasury said in a statement.
Yellen also conveyed her intention to work with South Korea, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on regional and global challenges including the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, Treasury said.
