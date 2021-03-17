Texas gov Abbott accepts resignation of third power regulator - Bloomberg News

Texas governor Greg Abbott sought and accepted the resignation of Arthur D'Andrea, the last remaining member of its power regulating commission, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Abbott will name a replacement in the coming days, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-17/texas-last-power-regulator-resigns-after-crippling-blackouts?sref=ZoyErlU1.

Advertisement

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)