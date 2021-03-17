Seat reservation process in UP panchayat polls to be decided afresh

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:28 IST
The process of reservation of seats will be decided afresh in the three-tier panchayat polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The state cabinet, at a meeting on Wednesday, gave its nod to promulgate the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Reservation and Allotment of Places and Posts) (Twelfth Amendment) Rules, 2021, clearing the way for deciding the procedure of reservation of seats in line with a high court decision, the official said.

At the virtual meeting of the state cabinet, it was decided that necessary steps for finalising the seat reservation process in the coming three-tier panchayat elections, keeping 2015 as the base year, will be taken.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government on Monday to finalise the process of reservation of seats in the panchayat polls, keeping 2015 as the base year.

The court also extended the panchayat elections till May 25. Earlier, it had set May 15 as the deadline for completing the election process. In another important decision, the cabinet approved extending the benefits of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana to the poor among the Tharus, Sahariyas and Kols, giving its nod to the revised proposal of the scheme.

The cabinet also authorised the chief minister for introducing necessary amendments in the guidelines of the Chief Minister Housing Scheme-Rural from time to time.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved a proposal to purchase private land for the Noida International Airport Jewar. The decision was taken for making arrangements for land for the future expansion of the airport.

Land measuring 1,365 hectares is wanted for the expansion of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

