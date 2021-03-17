Left Menu

Amendments in Child Protection Act 2016 to be introduced

“The urgent amendment to the retrospective provisions of the Act is essential for the wellbeing and safety of children, and their whānau,” Poto Williams said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:39 IST
Amendments in Child Protection Act 2016 to be introduced
“This urgent amendment will ensure that those for whom Parliament always intended to be on the register, will remain on the register,” Poto Williams said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amendments to the retrospective provisions in the Child Protection (Child Sex Offender Government Agency Registration) Act 2016 will be introduced today.

The provisions clarify the intent of Parliament when it passed the Act in 2016 for the Register to apply to all individuals who have committed a qualifying child sex offence, irrespective of when that offence occurred.

"The urgent amendment to the retrospective provisions of the Act is essential for the wellbeing and safety of children, and their whānau," Poto Williams said.

The changes are being made following a New Zealand Supreme Court decision on 9 February 2021, which determined the Act was not clear enough around people who committed an offence before the Act came into force in 2016 under the previous National Government, and were convicted and sentenced after it came into force.

The Court held that the Child Protection (Child Sex Offender Government Agency Registration) Act 2016 does not apply to a person who has committed a qualifying offence before the Act came into force on 14 October 2016, but was convicted and sentenced after that date.

"As a consequence of this decision, Police has had to remove hundreds of individuals from the Child Sex Offender Register.

"We are taking urgent action for the safety of our tamariki. The longer these offenders are off the register, the less ability Police have to monitor them."

"The whole purpose of the Act was to establish a Child Sex Offender Register that would reduce sexual reoffending against child victims, and the risk posed by serious child sex offenders, through monitoring of registered offenders."

The amendment will also ensure that any individuals sentenced for a qualifying offence after the Supreme Court decision can be placed on the Register, either by confirming their eligibility or enabling review of any decision not to register.

"This urgent amendment will ensure that those for whom Parliament always intended to be on the register, will remain on the register," Poto Williams said.

"It will also ensure Police can register individuals convicted of historical child sex abuse, which is particularly important in the context of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. The U.S. central banks Federal Open Market Committe...

Milestone in low carbon future reached with auction of emissions allowances

A significant milestone in New Zealands transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw. One of the most significant steps our Government h...

Lessons beautypreneur Jyotsna Reddy taught us to get an essence of an inspiring and successful career

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 17 ANIPNN Jyotsna Reddy is one of the notable personalities in the beauty industry. She became the youngest entrepreneur in south Asia to launch her cosmetic line twenty beauty. As a passionate philanthropist...

Sydney Welcomes Another Icon - Hamilton

SYDNEY, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hamilton is one of the most critically acclaimed and successful musicals of our time. Since debuting in 2015, the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has sold over 2.6 million ticket...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021