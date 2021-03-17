FACTBOX-Sailing-List of America's Cup champions

Team New Zealand defeated Luna Rossa to win the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday. Following is a list of past winners of the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport. 2021 Team New Zealand (New Zealand) bt Luna Rossa (Italy) 7-3, Auckland

2017 Team New Zealand bt Oracle Team USA (United States) 7-1, Bermuda 2013 Oracle Team USA bt Team New Zealand 9-8, San Francisco

2010 BMW Oracle Racing (U.S.) bt Alinghi 5 (Switzerland) 2-0, Valencia 2007 Alinghi bt Team New Zealand 5-2, Valencia

2003 Alinghi bt Team New Zealand 5-0, Auckland 2000 Team New Zealand bt Luna Rossa 5-0, Auckland

1995 Team New Zealand bt Young America (U.S.) 5-0, San Diego 1992 America3 (U.S.) bt Il Moro di Venezia (Italy) 4-1, San Diego

1988 Stars & Stripes '89 (U.S.) bt New Zealand Challenge (New Zealand) 2-0, San Diego 1987 Stars & Stripes '87 (U.S.) bt Kookaburra III (Australia) 4-0, Fremantle

1983 Australia II (Australia) bt Liberty (U.S.) 4-3, Newport 1980 Freedom (U.S.) bt Australia 4-1, Newport

1977 Courageous (U.S.) bt Australia 4-0, Newport 1974 Courageous bt Southern Cross (Australia) 4-0, Newport

1970 Intrepid (U.S.) bt Gretel II (Australia) 4-1, Newport 1967 Intrepid bt Dame Pattie (Australia) 4-0, Newport

1964 Constellation (U.S.) bt Sovereign (Britain) 4-0, Newport 1962 Weatherly (U.S.) bt Gretel (Australia) 4-1, Newport

1958 Columbia (U.S.) bt Sceptre (Britain) 4-0, Newport 1937 Ranger (U.S.) bt Endeavour II (Britain) 4-0, Newport

1934 Rainbow (U.S.) bt Endeavour (Britain) 4-2, Newport 1930 Enterprise (U.S.) bt Shamrock V (Britain) 4-0, Newport

1920 Resolute (U.S.) bt Shamrock IV (Britain) 3-2, New York City 1903 Reliance (U.S.) bt Shamrock III (Britain) 3-0, New York City

1901 Columbia (U.S.) bt Shamrock II (Britain) 3-0, New York City 1899 Columbia bt Shamrock (Britain) 3-0, New York City

1895 Defender (U.S.) bt Valkyrie III (Britain) 3-0, New York City 1893 Vigilant (U.S.) bt Valkyrie II (Britain) 3-0, New York City

1887 Volunteer (U.S.) bt Thistle (Britain) 2-0, New York City 1886 Mayflower (U.S.) bt Galatea (Britain) 2-0, New York City

1885 Puritan (U.S.) bt Genesta (Britain) 2-0, New York City 1881 Mischief (U.S.) bt Atalanta (Canada) 2-0, New York City

1876 Madeleine (U.S.) bt Countess of Dufferin (Canada) 2-0, New York City 1871 Columbia/Sappho (U.S.) bt Livonia (Britain) 4-1, New York City

1870 Magic (U.S.) bt Cambria (Britain) 1-0, New York City 1851 America (U.S.) bt 15 yachts (Britain) 1-0, Isle of Wight

