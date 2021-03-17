Left Menu

Two cattle smugglers held after gunfight in Greater Noida

The accused were in a car when they were intercepted by Expressway Police Station officials, leading to a gunfight, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.The accused are part of an inter-district gang of cattle slaughterers.

Updated: 17-03-2021 12:07 IST
Two suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, an officer said on Wednesday.

One of the accused got injured in the exchange of fire while another had managed to flee the encounter site but was held eventually during a combing operation, the police said.

''The gunfight broke out late on Tuesday night in Sector 151, near Jaypee Aman society. The accused were in a car when they were intercepted by Expressway Police Station officials, leading to a gunfight,'' Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''The accused are part of an inter-district gang of cattle slaughterers. One of them was wanted by the Expressway Police Station and has been to jail for a case in Sambhal district also,'' Singh said.

Accused Chaman, a native of Bulandshahr district and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was held after he got hit on his leg in the cross-firing while his aide was held during a combing operation, the officer said.

The gang operated in districts of Sambhal, Eta, Badaun and Kasganj where they targeted stray cattle and slaughtered them before supplying it to Delhi, the DCP said.

The car used by the accused has been impounded and knives, injections and other equipment used in cattle slaughter have been recovered from it, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged and further proceedings were being carried out, the police added.

