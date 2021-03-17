Left Menu

Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region - hospital executive

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director-general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.

He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local weekend lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

