Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region - hospital executive

The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director-general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.

He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local weekend lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region.

