HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea to upload daily orders on website in due time

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking direction to upload daily order sheets of all courts here in the prescribed time limit.

A bench of Chief Justice and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the central and state governments on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

''We are issuing notice. We will put our house in order by the next date of hearing,'' the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by petitioner advocate Sanser Pal Singh seeking to direct the authorities to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court regarding uploading of daily orders in due time and to take appropriate action against erring court officers or staff in case of default.

The plea, filed through advocates Yogesh Swaroop and Kapil Kishor Kaushik, has also sought issuance of necessary guidelines in this regard and added that the PIL was filed for the benefit of lawyers, litigants and the public at large.

It said that advocates and litigants are aggrieved due to non-uploading of order sheets on online portal/website of courts and therefore they have to inspect court files to read the orders which consume a lot of time of advocates as well as of the courts and court staff, papers and court fee also.

''Such deliberate act of non-compliance of the above said office orders/circulars or negligence causing inconvenience to lawyers, litigants and public at large,'' the petition said.

