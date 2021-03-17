Left Menu

HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea to upload daily orders on website in due time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:38 IST
HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to respond to plea to upload daily orders on website in due time

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a plea seeking direction to upload daily order sheets of all courts here in the prescribed time limit.

A bench of Chief Justice and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the central and state governments on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on April 30.

''We are issuing notice. We will put our house in order by the next date of hearing,'' the bench said.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by petitioner advocate Sanser Pal Singh seeking to direct the authorities to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court regarding uploading of daily orders in due time and to take appropriate action against erring court officers or staff in case of default.

The plea, filed through advocates Yogesh Swaroop and Kapil Kishor Kaushik, has also sought issuance of necessary guidelines in this regard and added that the PIL was filed for the benefit of lawyers, litigants and the public at large.

It said that advocates and litigants are aggrieved due to non-uploading of order sheets on online portal/website of courts and therefore they have to inspect court files to read the orders which consume a lot of time of advocates as well as of the courts and court staff, papers and court fee also.

''Such deliberate act of non-compliance of the above said office orders/circulars or negligence causing inconvenience to lawyers, litigants and public at large,'' the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDMA advises Delhi residents visiting Kumbh Mela to undergo COVID-19 test on return

Delhi residents visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have been advised to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on their return and self-monitor their health.In an advisory, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA has asked people attending ...

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the states 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts wer...

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...

Japan Inc offers lowest pay rises in 8 years as pandemic bites

Japanese companies are offering the lowest wage increases in eight years as labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, in a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is putting an end to the benefits brought on by former premier Shinzo Abes stimulus policies.Over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021