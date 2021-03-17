UK business minister welcomes workers' rights for Uber drivers

UK business minister welcomes workers' rights for Uber driversReuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:50 IST
Britain's business minister said on Wednesday he welcomed a decision by Uber to give its more than 70,000 British drivers entitlements such as the minimum wage after the Silicon Valley-based company lost a Supreme Court case on worker rights.
"(It's) absolutely to be welcomed," Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
