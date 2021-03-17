AAP MPs protest against NCT Bill in Parliament

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protested against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday. The NCT Bill was tabled by the Central government in Lok Sabha on March 15.

Hitting out at the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai had said that it is the political intension to disturb the national capital. "The BJP has neither a constitutional right nor moral right to change the Bill. We will protest against it in a democratic way and the Centre has to take back this proposed bill. So that Delhi can be run ' smoothly. It is a political intension of disturbing the national capital," Rai said.

Rai also said all Cabinet Ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar against the Bill. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also participate in the protest. (ANI)

