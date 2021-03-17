Left Menu

IAF Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:41 IST
IAF Group Captain dies in MiG-21 accident

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said. The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.

It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

''A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India,'' the IAF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...

Russia says British nuclear plans deal serious blow to arms control -RIA

Britains plans to expand its nuclear capabilities have dealt a serious blow to the concept of arms control, the RIA news agency reported Russias foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moscow said will take Londons move into account when w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021