Russia is calm about new U.S. sanctions threat -RIA cites foreign ministry

Russia is calm about new U.S. sanctions threat -RIA cites foreign ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:44 IST
Russia is calm about the threat of new U.S. sanctions over alleged interference in the U.S. election, the RIA news agency cited the Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Washington is expected to impose sanctions on Moscow as soon as next week because of U.S. intelligence allegations that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, three sources said on Tuesday.
Russia described those allegations as baseless.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Washington
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Foreign Ministry
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources
Russia reports 10,565 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths
EMERGING MARKETS-China shares slip, investors eye U.S. sanctions on Russia
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new U.S. sanctions - Ifax
'Hundred suspicion don't make a proof': Court cites Russian Novelist to drop murder charges against two in Delhi violence case