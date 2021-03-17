Maha: MACT awards over Rs 50 lakh compensation to Thane woman

A Motor Vehicles Accident Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of over Rs 50 lakh to a woman who met with an accident while travelling in an autorickshaw in 2016.

MACT member M M Walimohammed ordered the two respondents -- auto driver Abdul Sayeed Gulsher Shaikh and insurer Shriram General Insurance Company to make the payment jointly and severally with an interest at 7 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim within the next two months.

If the respondents fail to pay within the next two months, they will have to pay 8 per cent per annum till the date of realisation, it was stated.

The order, which was passed on March 12, was made available on Tuesday.

Appearing for the claimant Amita Balkrishna Pawar, the counsel S M Pawar told the tribunal that the woman, who was 33 years old at the time of the accident, worked in a technology firm and earned a monthly salary of Rs 57,037.

The claimant was travelling in an autorickshaw to her home on Ghodbunder Road on July 22, 2016, when the vehicle overturned on Patlipada bridge, the tribunal was informed.

The woman sustained severe injuries and had to shell out more than Rs 8 lakh for treatment at a hospital.

The claimant contended that the accident took place due to the auto driver's negligence and an offence was registered with the Kasarwadavali police in this regard.

The insurance company contested the claim on various grounds, which were not accepted by the Tribunal in its order.

After hearing the evidence of the doctor who treated the claimant, the tribunal ordered that the woman should receive a total compensation of Rs 50,24,622, including medical bills, conveyance among other expenses.

