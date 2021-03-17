Left Menu

Two drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Two drug peddlers were arrested with cannabis in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.The arrests were made in Jammu and Rajouri districts and a total of 3.8 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession.During a routine check at Solki, a police team intercepted a three-wheeler and found sealed packets of narcotics, weighing 3.6 kg, said Additional Superintendent of Police Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma.The accused, identified as Shahid Ahmed Kabir, was arrested and his vehicle seized.

