Two drug peddlers arrested in J-K
Two drug peddlers were arrested with cannabis in two separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The arrests were made in Jammu and Rajouri districts and a total of 3.8 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession.
During a routine check at Solki, a police team intercepted a three-wheeler and found sealed packets of narcotics, weighing 3.6 kg, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nowshera) Girdhari Lal Sharma.
The accused, identified as Shahid Ahmed Kabir, was arrested and his vehicle seized. In another case, a police team at Chak Mani rounded up a suspect -- Sohan Lal alias Baillo -- and recovered 220 grams of cannabis from his possession. A case has been registered against him.
