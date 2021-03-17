Left Menu

Govt has received complaints against some e-comm firms alleging violation of FDI policy: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:53 IST
Govt has received complaints against some e-comm firms alleging violation of FDI policy: Goyal

The government has received complaints against certain e-commerce companies alleging violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy and necessary actions have been taken for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said no representation from All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI) was received regarding banning of some big e-commerce companies from operating in India.

''The government has received complaints against certain e-commerce companies alleging violation of FDI policy and necessary actions under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 have been taken for investigation by the Enforcement Directorate,'' he said.

Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri said there are 1,569 tea gardens in the country covering total area of 4,20,671 hectares.

He said the Tea Board has provided financial assistance of Rs 217.77 crore to tea companies from 2017-18 till February 1, 2021.

In another reply, Singh said the top five countries from where India has imported goods during 2020 (January- December) include China, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

India has imported goods worth USD 143.5 billion from these five nations during the period, which is about 39 per cent of India's total inbound shipments.

''The major items of import from China are products such as telecom instruments, computer hardware and peripherals, fertilizers, electronic components/instruments, project goods, organic chemicals, drug intermediates, consumer electronics, electrical machinery,'' he added.

To a separate question, Singh said the government has received representations regarding under invoicing and smuggling of raw human hair. ''The matter has been referred to the Ministry/Agencies concerned for necessary action,'' he said.

To a question on exports, he said Rs 43,493 crore has been refunded to exporters on account of export of goods with payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) as on March 11, 2021 this fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021