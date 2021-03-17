170 non-performing govt officers prematurely retired in last two years: Centre

170 non-performing govt officers prematurely retired in last two years: CentrePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:59 IST
As many as 170 non-performing government officers have been prematurely retired in the last two years, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
''As per the information/data provided by different ministries/departments /cadre controlling authorities (CCAs), provisions of FR 56(J)/similar provisions have been invoked against 90 Group-A officers and 80 Group-B officers in last two years,'' Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in written reply to a question.
The provisions allows the government to retire an employee in public interest prematurely for being allegedly corrupt or non-performing, among others.
