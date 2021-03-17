Left Menu

Will cooperate with NIA: Ex-owner of car used by Sachin Waze

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:11 IST
Former owner of a Mercedes car, which was used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze and seized by the NIA, on Wednesday said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency if it approaches him for any information related to the vehicle.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into a case related to the recovery of a Scorpio car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

The NIA on Tuesday said it has seized a Mercedes car that was used by Waze and recovered Rs 5 lakh from the vehicle after searching his office from where ''incriminating'' documents were recovered.

Saransh Bhawsar, a resident of Maharashtra's Dhule district and former owner of the Mercedes car, told a TV channel that he had sold his vehicle last month through an online portal and claimed he did not know the person who purchased it.

Bhawsar also said he does not know Waze and heard his name on Tuesday, after coming to knowabout the case.

He said so far, the NIA or the police have not approached him, but he will fully cooperate with the investigation agency to provide documents and detailed information about the car which he had sold.

The man also said he does not have any connection with the case.

Bhawsar said though he does not own the car now, he got phone calls from people who knew him, after the vehicle was seized by the NIA.

Waze, who was arrested by the NIA on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police's crime branch till recently.

Its is located in the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai.

The NIA on Tuesday said its team recovered some ''incriminating'' documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Waze's office there.

A black Mercedes car, which was being used by Waze, was also seized from a parking lot near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it, NIA's Inspector General Anil Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

