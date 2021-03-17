Left Menu

16 pc candidates in Phase-1 of Assam assembly polls face criminal cases: ADR

Out of five candidates, one candidate has declared cases related to rape IPC Section-376, the report said.Two candidates have declared cases related to murder IPC Section-302 against themselves and four candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder IPC Section-307 against themselves.Three 6 per cent out of 47 constituencies are Red alert constituencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:19 IST
16 pc candidates in Phase-1 of Assam assembly polls face criminal cases: ADR

Sixteen per cent of the candidates contesting in the first phase of Assam assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the sworn affidavits of 259 out of the 264 candidates in the first phase.

Out of 259 candidates analysed, 41 (16 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 34 (13 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the ADR said.

The report said out of 259 candidates, 101 (39 per cent) are crorepatis.

Giving educational background, the report said 97 (37 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 157 (61 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Four candidates are diploma holders and one candidate is just literate.

The report said 67 (26 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 153 (59 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. ''There are 38 (15 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 70 years. One candidate has declared his age 85 years,'' the report said.

Giving gender details of the candidates, the report said 25 (10 per cent) women candidates are contesting in the first phase.

Among the major parties, 10 (23 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from the Congress, eight (20 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, three (8 per cent) out of 39 candidates analysed from the BJP and one candidate each from the NCP, AGP and the SUCI(C) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, nine (21 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from the Congress, six (15 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the Assam Jatiya Parishad, three (8 per cent) out of 39 candidates analysed from the BJP and one candidate each from the NCP, AGP and the SUCI(C) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment.

Five candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. ''Out of five candidates, one candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376),'' the report said.

Two candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and four candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

''Three (6 per cent) out of 47 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves,'' the report said.

''The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16 per cent candidates with criminal cases,'' the report said.

Giving financial background of the candidates, the report said among the major parties nine (90 per cent) out of 10 candidates analysed from the AGP, 31(72 per cent) out of 43 candidates analysed from the Congress, 28 (72 per cent) out of 39 candidates analysed from the BJP and 15 (37 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from the Assam Jatiya Parishad have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

''The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase I is Rs 1.84 crore,'' the report said.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021