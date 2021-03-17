Left Menu

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. "A member state may not authorize a method of capture of birds leading to by-catch where that by-catch is likely to cause harm other than negligible harm to the species concerned," the court said in a statement.

It argued that the birds captured, even if cleaned, can sustain irreparable harm since limes can damage the birds' feathers. "The fact that a method of capture of birds, such as the method of hunting using limes, is traditional is not, in itself, sufficient to establish that another satisfactory solution cannot be used instead."

