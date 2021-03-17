Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals arrested, 5 kg IED seized in Bijapur

Police have arrested six Naxals from two places in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, officials said on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by a joint team of security forces, including the CRPF, when it was out on a de-mining exercise on Pamed-Tipapurm road here on Wednesday, they said.

The six cadres were arrested on Tuesday when separate teams of the District Force and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were out on anti-Naxal operations, a police official said.

While four of them were apprehended from the Tarrem police station area when they were allegedly engaged in planting an IED along a road, two others were rounded up from Bedre police station limits, the official said.

Rebels Midiam Chaitu (26), a militia deputy commander of Maoists, Uika Aaytu (21), Tamu Mangu (25), and Tamu Joga (35), who were allegedly digging the ground along the Tarrem- Silver road to place the explosive, tried to escape on seeing the security personnel, but were caught, he said.

A tiffin bomb, a detonator, and electric wire were recovered from their possession, the official said.

The other two arrested cadres - Narango Majji (33) and Bichhu Wade (31) - were allegedly involved in damaging public properties in the Bedre area, he said.

