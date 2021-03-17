Left Menu

Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations since a Feb. 1 coup.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:53 IST
Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@IraqiGovt)

Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence".

Speaking at the end of his general audience, Francis said those who have died there have done so "to offer hope to their country". More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations since a Feb. 1 coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades, diplomats say

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors ...

Importance of CDRI coalition 'more evident' than ever, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the importance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI is more evident than ever. Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Prime Mi...

UP: Home guard alleges commandant sought sexual favours, officer denies charge

A home guard posted here has accused the district commandant of trying to force him into having sex with him, a charge denied by the officer, who claimed that the home guard was leveling baseless allegations as he was reprimanded for being ...

Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

Ubers British drivers will be at least 15 better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the apps Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.Drivers will be at least 15 better off as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021