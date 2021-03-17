Three posts of information commissioners vacant in CIC: Govt

Three posts of information commissioners were lying vacant in the Central Information Commission (CIC), the government said on Wednesday.

The CIC consists of a chief information commissioner and 10 information commissioners.

Explaining the process of appointment of information commissioners in the transparency watchdog, the government said applications are invited through open advertisement and then particulars of applicants are tabulated and sent to the search committee (constituted by the prime minister) chaired by the cabinet secretary for shortlisting.

''Shortlisted names by the search committee along with particulars of all the applicants are sent to the committee constituted under Section 12(3) headed by the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Persons recommended by the committee are appointed by the president, he said.

''Following the above process, the chief information commissioner and 03 information commissioners were appointed by the government on 07.11.2020. Presently, the chief information commissioner and seven information commissioners are in position in the Central Information Commission,'' Singh said. The number of sanctioned posts in the secretariat of the Central Information Commission is 160, he said. The number of vacant posts in the secretariat of the Central Information Commission is seven, the minister said, adding that ''the filling up of posts is a continuous process''.

