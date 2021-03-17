China's Global Times says sources deny that state firms were told to evacuate Myanmar staff

China's Global Times says sources deny that state firms were told to evacuate Myanmar staffReuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:56 IST
China's Global Times said on Wednesday sources with Chinese state enterprises with operations in Myanmar said they had not received orders to evacuate, in what it said was a denial of reports that China had ordered non-essential staff to pull out.
On Tuesday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post said China has asked state firms to evacuate non-essential staff from Myanmar after dozens of Chinese-run factories were attacked on the weekend, citing sources within those companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Myanmar
- South China Morning Post
- Global Times
- Hong Kong's
- China
ALSO READ
New US envoy urges ramped up pressure on Myanmar military
WRAPUP 1-Southeast Asian ministers prepare for Myanmar talks as crisis intensifies
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India
ASEAN to tell Myanmar military it is 'appalled' by violence -Singapore FM
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks