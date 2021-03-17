China's Global Times says sources deny that state firms were told to evacuate Myanmar staff

China's Global Times said on Wednesday sources with Chinese state enterprises with operations in Myanmar said they had not received orders to evacuate, in what it said was a denial of reports that China had ordered non-essential staff to pull out.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post said China has asked state firms to evacuate non-essential staff from Myanmar after dozens of Chinese-run factories were attacked on the weekend, citing sources within those companies.

