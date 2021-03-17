Left Menu

India, Bangladesh to expand cooperation in river pollution mitigation, flood management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:16 IST
India, Bangladesh to expand cooperation in river pollution mitigation, flood management
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues, including a framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The India-Bangladesh Water Resources Secretary-level meeting under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission took place on March 16 here.

The Indian delegation was led by Pankaj Kumar, Secretary (Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation). The Bangladesh delegation was led by Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources.

Noting that India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers which directly impact the livelihood of people in the two countries, both sides commended the close cooperation that exists between them in the matter.

''Both sides agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues including a framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management, etc.,'' the statement said.

A Joint Technical Working Group will provide inputs on the matter.

The discussions were substantive and held in a cordial atmosphere, it added.

The meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh later this month.

On Tuesday, sources said, the two sides discussed sharing of waters of the Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers.

Discussions also took place to further cooperation in the area of flood forecasting, they added.

Both sides also agreed to schedule the next secretary-level meeting in Dhaka on mutually convenient dates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades, diplomats say

The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tianamen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors ...

Importance of CDRI coalition 'more evident' than ever, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the importance of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI is more evident than ever. Speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Prime Mi...

UP: Home guard alleges commandant sought sexual favours, officer denies charge

A home guard posted here has accused the district commandant of trying to force him into having sex with him, a charge denied by the officer, who claimed that the home guard was leveling baseless allegations as he was reprimanded for being ...

Uber says UK drivers will be at least 15% better off with workers' rights

Ubers British drivers will be at least 15 better off after being classified from Wednesday as workers, entitled to the minimum wage and holiday pay, the apps Northern and Eastern Europe boss said.Drivers will be at least 15 better off as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021